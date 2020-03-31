Lakers Free Of Coronavirus Symptoms After Two-Week Quarantine

The Los Angeles Lakers have completed their 14-day isolation period and all players are symptom-free of the novel coronavirus, the team announced, as relayed by Melissa Rohlin of SI.com.

Two Lakers tested positive for the virus March 19, according to a report from Shams Charania of Stadium. No detailed information has since followed that report.

The Lakers underwent testing after having played the Brooklyn Nets in their final game before the NBA suspended play March 11. Four members of the Nets, including injured star Kevin Durant, also tested positive for the virus.

The Lakers (49-14) owned the best record in the Western Conference at the hiatus. It has not yet been determined if the league will resume the 2019-20 season.

