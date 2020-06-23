Lakers undergo coronavirus testing with three swabs per player

As supposedly was the case with most teams, the Los Angeles Lakers began mandatory testing for the coronavirus Tuesday, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Testing took place at the team's practice facility in El Segundo, Calif., lasted about five minutes and consisted of "two swabs through the nose and one through the throat," Turner reported.

The Lakers had the best record in the Western Conference and second-best in the league when the NBA went on hiatus in March. Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of next month.

Each team will play eight "seeding" games, with all but six moving on to the playoffs. Mandatory testing for teams headed to Orlando was scheduled to get underway Tuesday.

ESPN reported that one West team recorded four positive results. Also, Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reported that two Suns players tested positive.

It is believed that each team will undergo two tests in an effort to eliminate false positives before play resumes.

While All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis appear committed to playing, several other Lakers have indicated they are undecided, including backup center Dwight Howard.