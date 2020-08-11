Dribbles: For one night, Lakers resemble a team of destiny

Random dribbles following the Los Angeles Lakers' 124-121 win over the Denver Nuggets in Orlando on Monday.

1. LeBron James didn't look that great. The Lakers didn't look that great. The Nuggets looked pretty good.

2. James scored 29 and the Lakers won, anyway. That to me is the sign of a team that may be destined to win it all.

3. And think about this -- the Lakers (52-18) had no reason to win. They've already locked up the best record in the Western Conference. They could rest LeBron and Anthony Davis (27 points) and everyone would understand.

4. Of course, the real hero of this game was Kyle Kuzma, who scored 25 on 11-of-16 shooting, including the game-winning 3-pointer.

5. LeBron remains fantastic, but has clearly lost a step. Davis is outstanding, but can't carry a team alone (see, the New Orleans Pelicans).

6. So the Lakers need a third guy who can be relied upon consistently. Kuzma has that ability and was indeed that man after replacing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the starting lineup.

7. Kuzma to reporters on the game-winner: "I got an open look. It's a play we ran in practice a few times prior to the restart. Coach (Frank Vogel) had faith in me, called my number and it paid off. Obviously, that play nine out of 10 times is going to LeBron, but they called my number. It's all about trust."

8. Back to LeBron. I'm aware that I wrote he "has lost a step." I think he has. That's not a bad thing. He's four months closer to 36 years old than when the NBA suspended the season.

9. LeBron losing a step isn't like most others doing the same. He can still will his way to the basket and throw down dunks. He is still smarter than everyone else on the court. He still leads the league in assists (he recorded 12 against the Nuggets) and he can still knock down threes. If the Lakers win the title, it will still be because of LeBron.

10. But he is going to need more help than he needed in prior runs with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. On Monday, he got it.

11. Remember, this was a game the Lakers didn't really need. Everything for them is about as secure as it can be. They returned to the playoffs after a five-year drought and won the Pacific Division. Only one thing is left to accomplish. So why did they play their main men and go for the juggler?

12. Kuzma explained it this way: "I think the biggest thing is for us to build habits, winning championship habits, especially since we locked up first place. There's a little bit of time you can chill and relax. We don't really have that margin for error. Like most teams, we have new parts and are trying to fit new guys in, try to build camaraderie with the new group."

13. I thought the Nuggets (46-25) were the better team for about 85 percent of this game. They could beat the Lakers in the playoffs. They could also lose in the first round. They are talented, deep and well-coached by Michael Malone. They also gave the Lakers quite a run without regulars Will Barton and Gary Harris Jr.

14. Malone on the loss: "It was the fourth time we played them and every game has been a battle down to the wire. For us to sit out starters the whole fourth quarter and to have the guys on the bench out there giving them all they could handle, it was a heartbreaker. It's always tough, but just so proud. I could not ask for a greater effort, greater focus, energy, whatever you want to call it."

15. And man, if you haven't seen Bol Bol yet, I'd suggest tuning in soon. The 7-foot-2 rookie has the skills and agility of a guard and can alter every last shot.

16. P.J. Dozier led the Nuggets with 18 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 15 on 6-of-6 shooting. Former Ohio State standout Keita Bates-Diop added 10.

17. Dion Waiters looked good on his way to 12 points for the Lakers. J.R. Smith didn't get off the bench.