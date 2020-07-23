Morris clears quarantine, able to join Lakers on court

Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris has cleared quarantine and is now eligible to play, as relayed Mike Trudell of Lakers.com.

Morris just joined his teammates on the Disney campus earlier this week. No reason has been given for his absence.

The Lakers picked up Morris in February, shortly before the NBA suspended the season and after he parted ways with the Detroit Pistons.

He appeared in eight games with the Lakers, primarily backing up LeBron James and averaging 4.8 points. In his 44 games with the Pistons, Morris averaged 11.0 points and 3.6 rebounds.

“Me, personally, I’m just trying to be the X-Factor that we need,” Morris said shortly after signing. “Whatever’s needed out of me, I want to come in and provide. That’s just where it’s at. However, they use me is how they use me.”

The Lakers (49-14) sport the top record in the Western Conference and second-best in the entire league. They open the season's return July 30 vs. the rival Clippers.