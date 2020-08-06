AllCavs
Dribbles: Lakers' icy cold shooting cause for concern

Sam Amico

Random dribbles following the Lakers' 105-86 embarrassment of a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Disney campus Wednesday.

1. Well, Anthony Davis can't score 42 every game. And even if Davis did score 42, I'm not so sure it could have saved the Lakers on this day.

2. As an aside, Davis scored just nine.

3. I've written it before, but the Lakers have to be more than just LeBron James and Davis. They say they know that, but they haven't really shown it in their up-and-down restart to the season.

4. It's true that this may have been a letdown game after clinching the top seed in Western Conference on Monday. Taking it easy and waiting for the playoffs wouldn't be the worst idea. But you don't want to get into bad habits, either.

5. Mostly, the Lakers just haven't shot the ball particularly well in Orlando. This game exemplified that more than ever, with the Lakers shooting just 35 percent from the field and a brick-laying 13 percent on 3-pointers.

6. James still showed up, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds. His four assists are a little deceiving, considering his teammates took some jumpers that probably made the rim cringe with fear. 

7. Still, LeBron went 0-of-5 on threes. Davis finished 0-of-3 and overall the Lakers went 5-of-37 from beyond the arc.

8. Yeah, they made five threes. They may have worked in 1982, but in today's game, you'd better come closer to double-digits in that department to have a chance.

9. The Thunder had something to do with that, and my gosh, what a pleasant surprise they have been for NBA fans everywhere. NBA Co-Coach of the Year Billy Donovan truly has done a masterful job and Chris Paul (21 points) is putting together his most inspirational season.

10. Meanwhile, the Lakers failed to take a lead for the first time all season. They just didn't have it Wednesday and now they get to turnaround and play James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the relentless Houston Rockets.

11. It's highly unlikely the Lakers (51-16) will continue to shoot so poorly for the entire duration of the season. But unlike past LeBron teams, this one has a small margin for error with no home-court advantage. Someone other than James or Davis will need to step up and become a consistent third option once the real thing begins a couple weeks.

12. Newcomer Dion Waiters finished with 14 points and added some perspective by saying there's certainly no reason for panic.

13. Waiters to reporters on the Lakers' shooting issues: "“It can’t last forever. Once we start making shots we’re going to be very dangerous.”

14. Kyle Kuzma was the only other Laker to score in double figures, and even he only had 10.

15. J.R. Smith was held scoreless for the third time in four games. To be fair, his role has been very limited -- and it wouldn't be a big surprise to see Smith glued to the bench once the playoffs arrive.

16. Danilo Gallinari added 19 points for the Thunder (42-25) and Steven Adams scored 18. Every Thunder starter except for rookie Luguentz Dort grabbed seven rebounds. Dort scored 14 and did an admirable job defending LeBron.

