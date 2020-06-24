AllCavs
Lakers leaning toward signing Smith to replace Bradley

Sam Amico

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has decided not to play in the NBA's return to the season so the Lakers may turn to J.R. Smith.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Smith is the frontrunner to replace Bradley on LA's roster once the season resumes.

The Lakers worked out Smith in February but ultimately decided to sign shooting guard Dion Waiters instead. 

Smith is a former teammate of Lakers star LeBron James, the pair winning a championship as starters with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Smith, James, Waiters, and Lakers forward Anthony Davis and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all represented by agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. Paul also represents Lakers rookie Talen Horton-Tucker, who spent the season in the G League.

Smith was sent home by the Cavaliers after just 11 games in the 2019-20 season. He was finally officially waived last July.

Smith, 34, has repeatedly said he isn’t done playing.

“Technically my whole career’s been in limbo, so this is easy for me,” Smith said before a celebrity softball game in Cleveland last summer.

He turned down an offer to play in China in August.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the NBA season at Walt Disney World in Orlando at the end of next month. Each team will play eight "seeding" games prior to the playoffs.

The Lakers had the best record in the Western Conference and second best in the league (behind Milwaukee) at the hiatus.

Bradley told ESPN he was opting out of the season because his 6-year-old son has respiratory issues and likely wouldn't be cleared to enter the Disney campus.

“As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family,” Bradley told ESPN. “And so, at a time like this, I can’t imagine making any decision that might put my family’s health and well-being at even the slightest risk.

Bradley averaged 8.6 points on 44 percent shooting in 49 games this season.

Tuesday was the first day since March that NBA teams could begin making moves. They can do so until June 30.

