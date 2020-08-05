AllCavs
Analyst: Lakers clinching of top seed in West means 'absolutely nothing'

Sam Amico

After five straight years of missing the playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers are back on top of the Western Conference.

But clinching the top overall seed in the West doesn't mean a thing without any team gaining a home-court edge inside the Orlando bubble.

No less than LeBron James admitted as much -- as everyone on the Disney campus is playing on a neutral court.

That alone isn't the only reason why ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith is concerned about the Lakers' chances at a championship.

Watch what Stephan A. had to say on LA in his "First Take" take via the video below.

