Report: Lou Williams must quarantine for 10 days and will miss first two seeding games

Cameron Fields

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams won't be scoring in bunches and making defenders look silly for at least the first two games of the NBA's resumed season. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Williams is required to have a 10-day quarantine in the bubble. Marc Stein of The New York Times reported that the quarantine started Saturday.  Williams will miss the Clippers' game July 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers and their game Aug. 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Williams left the league's bubble to go to a viewing for the father of a family friend, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. But he also admitted to the NBA he went to go get some food at Magic City, a gentleman's club in Atlanta, per Shelburne. 

The questions about Williams' location stemmed from a picture on the rapper Jack Harlow's Instagram story. Williams was with Harlow in the photo, and Harlow has since deleted the picture. 

Williams said that he enjoys the food at Magic City, and in a tweet from February 2019, he said Magic City and Blue Flame Lounge have the best wings in Atlanta. 

Though the Clippers have clinched a playoff berth, the seeding games are still an opportunity to shake off rust and pick up momentum for the postseason. 

Williams is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner, and his scoring will be missed those first two games. This season he has scored 18.7 points per game, dished a career-high 5.7 assists and shot 36.3% from the 3-point line. 

