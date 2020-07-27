AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Analyst: Williams' visit to strip club will doom Clippers in Orlando

Sam Amico

Lou Williams was reportedly spotted inside an Atlanta strip club after leaving the NBA's Orlando campus, and now the Los Angeles Clippers' hopes are dashed.

At least, that's the theory of FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless, who says "the reigning sixth man of the year just set fire to the Clippers' season."

Williams the Clippers are widely considered The Team Most Likely to Unseat the Lakers in the Western Conference. Much of that has to do with veteran talents such as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George ... and yes, Williams.

But Williams now has to quarantine for 10 days, something from which the Clippers will never recover, Bayless said to Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed. 

"That's inexcusable," Bayless said. 

The Clippers trail the Lakers by 5.5 games for first place in the Western Conference entering the NBA season restart, scheduled to tip off next week.

View the entire Undisputed conversation between Bayless and Sharpe in the video below.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Free agent point guard Wolters agrees to deal in Russia

Former South Dakota State standout was drafted in second round of 2013 NBA Draft, has spent time with Bucks.

Sam Amico

Free agent wing Holland signs deal with Russian club

Unics Kazan had been hot on trail of former Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers guard/forward.

Sam Amico

Carmelo likes the trash talk that's been present while in Orlando bubble

The trash talk could be really good once the seeding games begin.

Cameron Fields

Report: Lou Williams must quarantine for 10 days and will miss first two seeding games

Lou Williams was at Magic City in Atlanta for a short time while away from the Orlando bubble.

Cameron Fields

NBA insider Wojnarowski: I regret sending email to U.S. senator

ESPN's top basketball reporter opens up about response that led to two-week suspension, now lifted.

Sam Amico

Knicks finalizing deal to make Thibodeau franchise's next coach

New York team president Leon Rose lands his man in former coach of Chicago and Minnesota.

Sam Amico

Report: Zion Williamson expected to be cleared to play with Pelicans on opening night

Zion Williamson has scored 23.6 points per game and grabbed 6.8 rebounds a game in 19 games.

Cameron Fields

NBA insider Wojnarowski returns to work after suspension

Sam Amico

Dribbles: LeBron shines and J.R. didn't pack enough underwear; Lakers are back

LA's brightest star comes out in first scrimmage game in Orlando, a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Sam Amico

by

Sam Amico

Suddenly, Kidd may be emerging as favorite for Knicks coaching job

Negotiations with Tom Thibodeau reportedly have stalled, perhaps opening door for former Nets and Bucks coach.

Sam Amico