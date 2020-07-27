Analyst: Williams' visit to strip club will doom Clippers in Orlando

Lou Williams was reportedly spotted inside an Atlanta strip club after leaving the NBA's Orlando campus, and now the Los Angeles Clippers' hopes are dashed.

At least, that's the theory of FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless, who says "the reigning sixth man of the year just set fire to the Clippers' season."

Williams the Clippers are widely considered The Team Most Likely to Unseat the Lakers in the Western Conference. Much of that has to do with veteran talents such as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George ... and yes, Williams.

But Williams now has to quarantine for 10 days, something from which the Clippers will never recover, Bayless said to Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed.

"That's inexcusable," Bayless said.

The Clippers trail the Lakers by 5.5 games for first place in the Western Conference entering the NBA season restart, scheduled to tip off next week.

View the entire Undisputed conversation between Bayless and Sharpe in the video below.