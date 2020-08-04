AmicoHoops
Clippers guard Williams clears quarantine, set for return

Sam Amico

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams has cleared quarantine and will be available to play Tuesday night vs. the Phoenix Suns, agent William Prather told Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Williams left the NBA's Disney campus last month to attend a funeral, but was also spotted at an Atlanta strip club. Williams stated he was only there for the wings named after him -- but the result was a 10-day quarantine.

One of the best sixth men of the modern era, Williams was averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 assists before the hiatus.

When the new of Williams' visit to the strip club broke, FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless said it would"set fire to the Clippers' season." Turns out, Williams has missed just two games inside the Orlando bubble.

The Clippers (45-21) currently sit in second place in the Western Conference, a game-and-a-half ahead of the Denver Nuggets.

They remain without forward Montrezl Harrell, who is taking time away following the death of his grandmother.

