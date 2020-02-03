Cavaliers Not Likely to Trade Love Before Deadline

It's starting to sound like Kevin Love will be with the Cavaliers for the long haul. Or at least for the remainder of the regular season.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs won't be able to pull off a deal centered on Love before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Instead, the Cavs will revisit the idea of dealing him after the season.

Love, 31, has been the subject of trade rumors for most of his career in Cleveland (2014-present). Those rumors became more intense than ever this year, as the Cavs reportedly made it clear that they were willing to move their 6-foot-8 power forward.

Love has also had a few moments of displaying dismay with the organization.

Most opposing executives interviewed by SI.com believe he was the main voice behind a December report from The Athletic in which several players expressed dissatisfaction with first-time NBA coach John Beilein.

Later, Love reportedly shouted at GM Koby Altman during a morning shootaround and was fined for a tantrum on the bench during a loss at Toronto.

Love is averaging 17,.4 points and 9.8 rebounds and is still viewed as the type of player who could really help a contending team such as Boston, Denver, Portland or Utah. All those and others were said to have an interest.

But he is still owed $90 million over three years, and his contract and extensive injury history have given potential trade partners cause for pause.

After an admirable start, the Cavs (13-37) have been a mess lately. They have lost 10 straight at home, more than a few of which were blowouts against some of the league's fellow bottom-feeders.