AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavaliers Not Likely to Trade Love Before Deadline

Sam Amico

It's starting to sound like Kevin Love will be with the Cavaliers for the long haul. Or at least for the remainder of the regular season.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs won't be able to pull off a deal centered on Love before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Instead, the Cavs will revisit the idea of dealing him after the season.

Love, 31, has been the subject of trade rumors for most of his career in Cleveland (2014-present). Those rumors became more intense than ever this year, as the Cavs reportedly made it clear that they were willing to move their 6-foot-8 power forward.

Love has also had a few moments of displaying dismay with the organization. 

Most opposing executives interviewed by SI.com believe he was the main voice behind a December report from The Athletic in which several players expressed dissatisfaction with first-time NBA coach John Beilein.

Later, Love reportedly shouted at GM Koby Altman during a morning shootaround and was fined for a tantrum on the bench during a loss at Toronto.

Love is averaging 17,.4 points and 9.8 rebounds and is still viewed as the type of player who could really help a contending team such as Boston, Denver, Portland or Utah. All those and others were said to have an interest.

But he is still owed $90 million over three years, and his contract and extensive injury history have given potential trade partners cause for pause.

After an admirable start, the Cavs (13-37) have been a mess lately. They have lost 10 straight at home, more than a few of which were blowouts against some of the league's fellow bottom-feeders.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rockets Reportedly Seeking Center After Four-Team Trade

Houston not done exploring trades following deal that sends Clint Capela to Hawks.

Sam Amico

Rockets Acquire Covington In Four-Team Trade; Capela Goes To Hawks

Massive pre-deadline deal consists of nine players, several draft picks and also involves Nuggets and Timberwolves.

Sam Amico

Hawks' Collins Drawing Interest From Rockets, Nets

Talented big man averaging double-double, but looming extension may be a concern for Hawks.

Sam Amico

Clippers Said To Have An Interest In Cavaliers Center Thompson

Rebounding, defense and size reportedly among Clippers' priorities at trade deadline.

Sam Amico

Report: Pistons' Drummond, Rose Likely To Be On Move

Veteran Detroit center and guard reportedly drawing interest from Knicks, Celtics and Hornets.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Thompson Questionable For Thunder

Veteran Cavs center may miss final game before trade deadline.

Sam Amico

Lakers Discuss Kuzma Trade With Knicks

Fourth-year toward available as Lakers seek veteran help off bench.

Sam Amico

Nuggets Open To Moving Shooting Guards Harris, Beasley

Denver exploring deals as it looks to improve its standing in the Western Conference.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Thompson Reportedly Seeking Trade Before Deadline

Veteran center was open to signing an extension earlier in season, but looking to move on.

Sam Amico

Knicks Make Morris Available Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Divide over whether or not to trade veteran forward may have played role in dismissal of Knicks president.

Sam Amico