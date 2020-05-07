Love plays 'what if' game about LeBron, Kyrie and title-winning Cavs

In today's NBA, just winning isn't always enough.

LeBron James made four straight Finals appearances with the Miami Heat, then left for a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers -- a team with which he also reached for straight Finals.

Then James left the Los Angeles Lakers and his consecutive Finals streak came to an end.

Prior to James' departure, Kyrie Irving demanded a trade away from Cleveland. The reason? Presumably James. Or at least, having to take a back seat to James when it came to getting all the glory.

That's the theory, anyway. But no matter how you spin it, the Cavs' 2016 title-winning Big Three of James, Irving and Kevin Love quickly dissolved into ... well, just Love.

You know the story from the there. Love missed most of his first season as a solo act with a major toe/foot injury. His second was at plagued by some clear irritability with former coach John Beilein and some up-and-down production.

So you can't really blame Love for wondering what might have been.

That is precisely what he did in an interview with Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.

“To even have just one more run at it, to see what we were capable of. Just one more run." Love told Lloyd. “I would’ve really loved to see that."

Lloyd's story compared the final run of those Cavs to that of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, the subject of the wildly popular ESPN documentary, "The Last Dance."

After the 2016 championship season, the Cavs lost to Golden State (now armed with Kevin Durant) in five games in 2017. They were swept by the Warriors the following year, prior to James' LA departure.

Love still has a bond with James and he has repeatedly said he respects both of his former teammates' decision to move on when they wanted.

But that doesn't keep him from dreaming about how things may have played out, had James and Irving both stayed through the 2017-18 season.

Or better yet, what about through the end of last season? The Warriors suffered lots of key injuries at the worst possible time, and would have had to face a Cavs team with James, Irving and Love, and ... well, maybe the 2016 team wouldn't have the only title in Cavs history.

Maybe there would be two.

"I think we would’ve been primed for another really big run," Love said. "Even if it was, for both of them, their last year in Cleveland. It would’ve been nice to see what we were capable of.”

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.