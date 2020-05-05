AllCavs
Cavaliers' Love shares daily quarantine regimen (and his dog's name)

Sam Amico

How does Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love try to keep a sense of normalcy during a worldwide quarantine?

"Having a self-care routine is at the top of my list, [for] eliminating stress and anxiety,” said Love, a major advocate for mental health. 

Sports Illustrated's Jamie Lisanti caught up with Love from his home in Cleveland, where he has been stationed with girlfriend Kate Bock and dog Vestry. 

Love revealed his must-haves during this period of isolation and his overall daily routine.

"Since we postponed the season, I was like, s***, I’m gonna really have to stick a routine, just because I’ve based my whole life on that,” Love told SI.

The Cavs (19-46) were in last place in the Eastern Conference when the NBA suspended the season in March -- but had been playing much better new coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

It has not been determined if the NBA season will resume or if non-playoff teams such as the Cavs will play another game if the season is indeed continued.

Love, 31, is averaging 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds on the season.

You can check out the entire detailed story on Love's regimen right here on SI.com.

