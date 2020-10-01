SI.com
AllCavs
Lue considered early favorite for Clippers coaching job

Sam Amico

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is the early favorite to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Lue spent this past season as the top assistant under Doc Rivers, who was let go by the Clippers on Monday.

While Lue may be considered the favorite, the Clippers apparently intend to interview candidates, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Lue is also expected to interview with the New Orleans Pelicans for their vacancy, Wojnarowski added. Lue and Pelicans chief of basketball operations David Griffin won a championship with the Cavs in 2016.

"New Orleans also has an appealing job. But the Clippers are far closer to championship contention," opined Dan Feldman of NBC Sports. "And if both teams want Lue, I bet Clippers owner Steve Ballmer would outspend Pelicans owner Gayle Benson."

Lue and Rivers both interviewed for the Philadelphia 76ers' vacancy, with Rivers reportedly emerging as the frontrunner for that job. Lue has also been linked to the Houston Rockets' vacancy, with one report calling him a "serious candidate."

The Clippers were bounced from the second round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, blowing a 3-1 series lead in the process. This despite the addition of star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George last offseason.

Lue has compiled a 128-83 overall record, and 41-20 in the playoffs. He was fired by the Cavs after an 0-6 start in 2018-19.

