Oddsmakers pick Lue as next Clippers coach, Rivers as Pelicans

Los Angeles Clippers assistant and former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is favorite to be the next coach of the ... wait for it ... Clippers.

At least, those are the odds according to BetOnline.ag, which offered its list for Odds of Next Head Coach for every team with a vacancy.

And reports do indeed suggest Lue is among the candidates to replace Doc Rivers in LA. Of course, he is also reportedly on the list of the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers.

Meanwhile, Rivers is the favorite to coach the Pelicans, with Mike D'Antoni being the pick for the 76ers, per BetOnline.ag.

The complete team-by-team odds are below:

Los Angeles Clippers Next Head Coach

Tyronn Lue 3/2

Jeff Van Gundy 3/1

Chauncy Billups 4/1

Mark Jackson 6/1

Mike D'Antoni 7/1

Brett Brown 8/1

Sam Cassell 9/1

Stan Van Gundy 9/1

Kenny Atkinson 10/1

Jason Kidd 12/1

Becky Hammon 14/1

Philadelphia 76ers Next Head Coach

Mike D’Antoni 1/1

Doc Rivers 4/1

Tyronn Lue 4/1

Ime Udoka 8/1

Jason Kidd 10/1

Kenny Atkinson 12/1

Sam Cassell 14/1

Mark Jackson 16/1

Jeff Van Gundy 18/1

Stan Van Gundy 18/1

Adrian Griffin 20/1

Darvin Ham 20/1

John Lucas 20/1

Wes Unseld Jr. 20/1

Becky Hammon 25/1

Indiana Pacers Next Head Coach

Chauncey Billups 5/2

Mike D'Antoni 4/1

Kenny Atkinson 5/1

Brett Brown 6/1

Adrian Griffin 15/2

Becky Hammon 15/2

Tyronn Lue 15/2

Mark Jackson 8/1

Jason Kidd 10/1

Ime Udoka 12/1

Wes Unseld Jr. 12/1

Jeff Van Gundy 14/1

Darvin Ham 16/1

Reggie Miller 33/1

New Orleans Pelicans Next Head Coach

Doc Rivers 7/2

Mark Jackson 5/1

Tyronn Lue 5/1

Ime Udoka 6/1

Jason Kidd 6/1

Kenny Atkinson 6/1

Mike D'Antoni 6/1

Nate McMillan 6/1

Adrian Griffin 7/1

Darvin Ham 10/1

Wes Unseld Jr. 10/1

Jeff Van Gundy 14/1

Oklahoma City Thunder Next Head Coach

Adrian Griffin 3/1

Kenny Atkinson 5/1

Mike D'Antoni 5/1

David Vanterpool 15/2

Nate McMillan 8/1

Brett Brown 9/1

Kevin Ollie 9/1

Nate Tibbets 9/1

Tyronn Lue 9/1

Brian Keefe 12/1

Juwan Howard 12/1

Maurice Cheeks 12/1

Royal Ivey 12/1

David Fizdale 14/1

Jacque Vaughan 14/1

David Joerger 16/1

Alvin Gentry 18/1

Becky Hammon 25/1

Houston Rockets' Next Head Coach

Sam Cassell 3/1

Tyronn Lue 4/1

Doc Rivers 5/1

Nate McMillan 5/1

Jeff van Gundy 6/1

Stan Van Gundy 7/1

Brett Brown 8/1

Kenny Atkinson 9/1

Chancey Billups 10/1

Jason Kidd 10/1

Ime Udoka 12/1

Wes Unseld Jr. 16/1

Becky Hammon 18/1

Darwin Ham 20/1