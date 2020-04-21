AllCavs
Former Cavs coach Lue interested in Kyrie reunion with Nets

Sam Amico

Tyronn Lue is interested in coaching the Brooklyn Nets and reuniting with Kyrie Irving, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Lue and Irving won a title together in Cleveland in 2016, when Irving buried what is widely considered the biggest 3-pointer in Cavaliers history. That happened late in the Game 7 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Lue is currently an assistant with Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers. He has been linked to the Nets job, though neither Lue nor Irving has given any indication they are seeking a reunion.

The Nets fired coach Kenny Atkinson in early March, just a few days before the coronavirus forced the NBA to go on hiatus. Interim man Jacque Vaughn replaced Atkinson.

It is believed Nets GM Sean Marks will conduct a wide-ranging search during the next offseason, with Vaughn among the expected candidates. It's much too early to know if Lue will be among them too.

Bondy identified Mark Jackson, Tom Thibodeau, Phil Handy and Jason Kidd as other potential candidates for the Nets job.

"Irving never connected with Atkinson, which contributed to the coach’s surprise removal last month," Bondy reported. "Other players griped about Atkinson, and a source said owner Joe Tsai made the call."

