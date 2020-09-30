SI.com
Lue interviews with 76ers, takes tour of practice facility

Sam Amico

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue interviewed with the Philadelphia 76ers and toured their practice facility Tuesday, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Lue is viewed as one three finalists for the 76ers' coaching vacancy, joining former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni and former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers.

Lue finished the season as the lead assistant under Rivers with the Clippers.

Along with the Sixers, Lue is said to be a top candidate for head-coaching openings with the Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans, as is Rivers. D'Antoni is also said to be near the top of the list of the Indiana Pacers and has been linked to the Pelicans.

For now, the plan is to keep All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid together, and Lue's X's and O's and proven ability to manage stars are among the qualities that make Lue an appealing candidate.

Lue, of course, coached LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and the Cavs to the 2016 NBA championship.

"As a Los Angeles Lakers player, Lue won NBA titles in 2000 and 2001 while playing with Hall of Famers and Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, who like Simmons and Embiid didn’t get along," Pompey pointed out in a separate piece.

Lue has compiled a 128-83 overall record, and 41-20 in the playoffs. He was fired by the Cavs after an 0-6 start in 2018-19.

Pompey recently reported that the Sixers job is D'Antoni's to turn down.

