Rookie guard Dort signs four-year contract with Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed rookie guard Luguentz Dort to a four-year contract, according to Royce Young of ESPN.

The deal is worth $5.4 million, with the rest of this season and all of next fully guaranteed, Young reported.

Dort is a native of Montreal and went undrafted out of Arizona State last summer. The Thunder signed him to a two-way deal in October.

He has appeared in 29 games this season, averaging 6.2 points. That includes a career-high 23 points against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 29.

Twenty-two teams were invited to resume the season in Orlando at the end of July. The Thunder (40-24) sat in a fifth-place tie with the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference.