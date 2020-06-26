Scola decides against retirement, headed back to Italy

Former NBA power forward Luis Scola has decided to join Italian club Varese, according to newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Scola, 40, recently parted ways with Olimpia Milan and hinted at retirement.

"I have chosen not to play in the EuroLeague anymore, neither in Milan nor with another team," Scola said on the club's website.

Scola's NBA career began in 2007 with the Houston Rockets. He also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets. He last played in the NBA in the 2016-17 season.

Scola is 6-foot-10 and a native of Argentina. He was a key member of the Argentinian team that won a gold medal at the 2004 Olympic Games in Greece.