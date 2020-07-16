AllCavs
Ex-North Carolina forward Maye in talks with Italian team

Sam Amico

Former North Carolina power forward Luke Maye is having contract talks with Italian club Aquila Basket Trento, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Maye, 23, is 6-foot-8 and went undrafted last summer. He was signed by the Milwaukee Bucks to a summer league deal and invited to training camp -- but waived in October.

Maye then signed with the Wisconsin Herd of the G League, where he averaged 10,.7 points and 7.3 rebounds as a rookie.

A native of Carey, N.C., he played all four seasons at UNC despite not being sure he would be granted a scholarship when committing to the program. Tar Heels coach Roy Williams then informed Maye he would indeed be receiving a full ride when Maye enrolled.

Maye continues to draw NBA interest and is supposedly on the radar of teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons.

