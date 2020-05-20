Magic providing $100 million in loans for minority-business owners

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is offering $100 million in capital to help fund federal loans for minority and women business owners impacted by the cororonavirus pandemic.

Johnson is making the donations via the EquiTrust Life Insurance Co., of which he is majority owner. The money will be distributed through the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

“These are incredible businesses, small businesses, that have been the pillar of our community that also employ a lot of black and brown people in our community,” Johnson said on MSNBC. “… We wanted to make sure that minority-owned businesses got small business loans through the PPP program.”

Johnson, 60, was selected by the Lakers with the first overall draft pick in 1979. His Hall of Fame career lasted until 1991, when he was forced to retire after testing positive for HIV. He won five championships with the Lakers.

Since retiring, Johnson has regularly established businesses in otherwise struggling communities, many with large minority populations.