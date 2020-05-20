AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Magic providing $100 million in loans for minority-business owners

Sam Amico

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is offering $100 million in capital to help fund federal loans for minority and women business owners impacted by the cororonavirus pandemic.

Johnson is making the donations via the EquiTrust Life Insurance Co., of which he is majority owner. The money will be distributed through the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

“These are incredible businesses, small businesses, that have been the pillar of our community that also employ a lot of black and brown people in our community,” Johnson said on MSNBC. “… We wanted to make sure that minority-owned businesses got small business loans through the PPP program.”

Johnson, 60, was selected by the Lakers with the first overall draft pick in 1979. His Hall of Fame career lasted until 1991, when he was forced to retire after testing positive for HIV. He won five championships with the Lakers.

Since retiring, Johnson has regularly established businesses in otherwise struggling communities, many with large minority populations.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rookie Jordan tortured Cavs from start, but Cavs had some laughs, too

Cleveland's first game vs. MJ's Chicago teams proved to be a sign of things to come for ... well, a long time.

Sam Amico

Jordan's first NBA "home" game took place in high school gym

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks squared off in East Chicago Washington High School in a 1984 preseason affair.

Sam Amico

Amico: Jordan vs. LeBron? I'm picking the man I liked less

Michael Jordan is often considered the Greatest of All Time. Same with LeBron James. So who really is?

Sam Amico

Backboard and basket from The Shot game up for auction

Michael Jordan's famous game-winner vs. the Cavaliers can be relived time and again in your own home.

Sam Amico

No one from Cavs wanted to trade Ron Harper ... except the man whose opinion mattered most

Athletic and talented shooting guard was viewed as Cavs' answer to Michael Jordan, but then came The Trade

Colton Jones

by

Ashely

NBA Draft Scouting Video: LaMelo Ball

A look at potential top NBA draft pick LaMelo Ball from Sports Illustrated.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Thompson on free agency: I don't think about what-ifs

Veteran big man has been working out in Los Angeles, keeping alive hopes of NBA season resuming.

Sam Amico

LeBron, Curry, George among players who will owe money to NBA

Starting Friday, 25 percent of players will have paychecks withheld, per an agreement with the league.

Sam Amico

Former Kent State standout Hall signs with Israeli club

Forward headed to Hapoel Holon as pro basketball in Israel ready to resume.

Sam Amico

Pro basketball set to resume in Israel

Players begin traveling back, with tipoff scheduled for June 20.

Sam Amico