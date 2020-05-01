AllCavs
Magic Reveals Documentary Series In The Works

Sam Amico

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson apparently is next in line -- or at least somewhere in line -- when it comes a documentary series about his life and NBA career.

"You get the basketball part of it, but then it will also how I reinvented myself and how I went into business and what I’m doing today," Johnson told Meredith B. Kile of Entertainment Tonight. "So it will all come into this documentary. I’m looking forward to it."

With live sports on hiatus, documentaries have quickly become all the rage, thanks to the wildly popular "The Last Dance" series being aired by ESPN. 

It focuses on Michael Jordan and the dynasty era Chicago Bulls of the 1990s -- and after that, rumor has it there will be another documentary on late former Lakers star Kobe Bryant. (Something Johnson basically confirmed.)

Johnson and the Lakers won five championships in the 1980s. His last Finals appearance came against Jordan in the Bulls in 1991.

Johnson abruptly retired before the start of the next season after learning he had the AIDS virus. He attempted a comeback in 1996 but appeared in just four games before retiring for good.

Johnson is 6-foot-9 and considered by many as the greatest point guard of all time, his combination of ball-handling and passing not seen before nor since from a player of his size.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

