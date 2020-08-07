AllCavs
Free agent Delaney: I think I'm the best guard in Europe

Sam Amico

NBA free agent guard Malcolm Delaney is faring well overseas, currently as a member of Italian club Olimpia Milano.

He is also not lacking confidence.

"When I have freedom and I have the ball in my hands, I think I am the best guard in Europe," Delaney said, via Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Delaney, 31, spent the past season with Spanish club Barcelona. He signed a two-year contract with Milano in June.

Most NBA fans know the 6-foot-3 guard from his time with the Atlanta Hawks from 2016-18. He carries NBA career averages of 5.7 points and 2.8 assists.

Undrafted out of Virginia Tech in 2011, Delaney has also spent time in France, Russia, Germany and China. He was name German League MVP in 2014 and first-team All-Euroleague in 2016.

Olimpia Milano is coached by longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Ettore Messina and also features former NBA point guard Sergio Rodriguez in the backcourt.

