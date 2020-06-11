AllCavs
Former Hawks guard Delaney signs with Italian club

Sam Amico

Former Atlanta Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney has signed a two-year contract with Italian club Olimpia Milano.

Delaney, 31, played for the Hawks from 2016-18, averaging 5.7 points and 2.8 assists in 127 total NBA games.

He spent last season playing with FC Barcelona of Spain.

Delaney went undrafted out of Virginia Tech in 2011 and has spent the majority of his career overseas.

Olimpia Milano is coached by longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Ettore Messina and also features former NBA point guard Sergio Rodriguez in the backcourt.

