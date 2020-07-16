German club showing interest in well-traveled veteran Thomas

Free agent power forward Malcolm Thomas is receiving interest from German club Bayern Munich, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Thomas, 31, is 6-foot-9 and went undrafted out of San Diego State in 2011, but has plenty of NBA experience.

He has spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and served two stints with the San Antonio Spurs. He last played in the NBA in 2015.

Along with the NBA, Thomas has spent extensive time playing the G League and overseas. He started last season with Shanxi of China and finished with Fenerbahce of Turkey.

He has also received an offer from Italian club Brescia, but decided to pass, Carchia reported.