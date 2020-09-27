T-Wolves' Beasley released from jail following arrest

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Malik Beasley has been released from jail following his arrested on two charges Saturday night, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Per the report, Beasley was arrested for marijuana possession and receiving and concealing stolen property at his home in Plymouth, Minn.

Beasley was being held at the Hennepin County Jail prior to his release and there are no charges at this time, per The Athletic.

“At the time of the incident, multiple individuals were present at the residence,” said Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, told The Athletic. “The allegations against Malik will be defended vigorously.”

Beasley, 23, is 6-foot-4 and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets with the No. 19 overall pick in 2016. He was acquired by the Timberwolves in a four-team, 12-player trade in February.

He then went on to put together some career numbers, averaging 20.7 points and shooting and 43 percent on 3-pointers in 14 appearances.

Beasley is a restricted free agent and has been participating in the Timbewrwolves' minicamp, which tipped off last week.