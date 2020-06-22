AllCavs
Rose, Booth begin duties as NBA VPs of basketball operations

Sam Amico

Former NBA forward Malik Rose and ex-overseas forward David Booth have been named the league's vice presidents of basketball operations, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Rose, 45, won two championships as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. He also spent time with the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following retirement, Rose served as assistant general manager of the Detroit Pistons, as well as director of basketball operations with the Atlanta Hawks and GM of the G League's Erie BayHawks.

Booth played professionally overseas from 1992-2005. He most recently held the position of director of player personnel for the New Orleans Pelicans (2014-19). He has also worked as a scout for both the Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.

“We are excited to be adding two key people with multifaceted skill sets for two key roles at the NBA,” NBA president Byron Spruell told The Undefeated. “We believe the NBA and our teams in turn will derive great benefits in drawing on the collective playing, coaching, scouting and front-office experience of Malik and David.”

Rose and Booth started their new positions Monday, Spears reported.

