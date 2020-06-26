Ex-NBA guard Marbury rips Knicks for hiring of Worldwide Wes

Former NBA point guard Stephon Marbury clearly isn't a fan of the New York Knicks' decision to add William Wesley, a.k.a. Worldwide Wes, as a key decision-maker in the front office.

Marbury made his feelings known in an Instagram video (via the New York Post).

“C’mon man, c’mon. At New York Knicks, did you really just bring Worldwide Sucker to the New York Knicks. … Really?" Marbury said. "You brought this dude here? Why? I’m a real New York Knicks fan. I’ve been a New York Knicks fan since I was a [kid]. …

“C’mon [Jim] Dolan man. You gotta be kidding me, man. You brought this dude here? Really? What’s going on man. There’s gotta be an explanation. Not him. Out of all people, you bring this dude here? You bring him to NYC? To New York? He ain’t got no credibility here. Nah.”

Marbury is a Brooklyn native and played for the Knicks from 2004-09. He also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves and then-New Jersey Nets.

Meanwhille, the Knicks announced the hiring of Wesley as executive vice president/senior basketball adviser on Wednesday. The Knicks have an almost entirely new front office, headed by Leon Rose, formerly a high-profile CAA agent.

Marbury, 43, most recently played in China and is now the coach of the Beijing Royal Fighters. He still holds the Knicks close to his heart.

“When are we really going to try to win in NY,” he tweeted at the Knicks official handle. “The people of NY deserve real New York people leading the way for New Yorkers. These fake kiss a$$ blow up fast cats ain’t going to cut the check other than going into BOA to deposit the check. We sick and tired!”

The Knicks were not among the 22 teams invited to resume the season in Orlando at the end of next month. They are also conducting an exhaustive search for a head coach, with the list of candidates reportedly including Tom Thibodeau, Mike Brown, Kenny Atkinson and Mike Woodson.