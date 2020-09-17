SI.com
Raptors' Gasol to consider return to Europe in free agency

Sam Amico

Veteran center Marc Gasol may be leaving the Toronto Raptors, but not for another NBA team.

Instead, Gasol is contemplating a return to Europe, according to Xavi Saiso Garcia of radio Ser Catalunya (via EuroHoops).

Gasol, 35, will become an unrestricted free agent once that window opens, and per Saiso Garcia, will base his decision on his family.

A native of Barcelona, Spain, Gasol spent each of the past two seasons with the Raptors, winning a championship in 2019. Prior to that, he had an impressive career with the "Grit and Grind" Memphis Grizzlies, playing alongside the likes of Zach Randolph and Mike Conley Jr.

But Gasol spent the first five years of his career playing in Spain, and should he decided to return to Europe, Spain is highly likely to be his next stop.

He averaged 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds this season, with the Raptors being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. It is not known if the Raptors intend to try to re-sign him.

Older brother Pau Gasol was close to a deal with Barcelona earlier this summer, but the team president said the club "could hardly pay what he would cost to the club."

