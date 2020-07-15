AllCavs
Fultz, Ennis join Magic teammates inside Disney bubble

Sam Amico

Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz and forward James Ennis have joined their teammates on the Disney campus, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

Fultz was a late arrival for personal reasons, but as Robbins relayed, it was not related to the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Ennis revealed on Twitter that he did have the virus at one point. Robbins reported that Ennis experienced some nausea and a headache, but has since cleared all safety protocols and practiced Wednesday.

“I’m just trying to get my wind up and my legs back under me and just get in rhythm, because our first scrimmage is next week,” Ennis said. “I want to be prepared for that.”

The Magic arrived as a team on the campus last Tuesday, when president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said they did indeed have a player test positive for the virus. 

Fultz, the former No. 1 overall draft pick, was averaging 12.1 points and 5.2 assists when the NBA went on hiatus. 

Ennis was acquired by the Magic in a February trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. He's averaging 6.8 points in 12 appearances with Orlando.

The Magic (30-35) are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. They trail the hurting Brooklyn Nets by just a half-game and hold a 5.5-game lead over the Washington Wizards.

Each team in Orlando will play eight "seeding" games before the playoffs begin in the middle of August.

The Magic, of course, may have an advantage as the team that traveled the least amount of miles to get to the Disney bubble.

