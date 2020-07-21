AllCavs
Morris set to join Lakers teammates in Orlando bubble

Sam Amico

Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris is set to join his teammates on the Disney campus for the NBA restart, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

While Lakers coach Frank Vogel wouldn't verify or refute Miorris' absence, it was assumed Morris had yet to join the team in Orlando, as he hadn't appeared in any social media posts.

"I can't comment on which players are here and which players aren't here out of respect to players' privacy," Vogel told reporters last week.

Morris appeared in eight games with the Lakers, primarily backing up LeBron James and averaging 4.8 points.

“Me, personally, I’m just trying to be the X-Factor that we need,” Morris said shortly after signing. “Whatever’s needed out of me, I want to come in and provide. That’s just where it’s at. However, they use me is how they use me.”

The Lakers (49-14) sport the top record in the Western Conference and second-best in the entire league. They open the season's return July 30 vs. the rival Clippers. (They are also scheduled to scrimmage the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.)

No reason has been determined for Morris' absence.

