Talk surfacing that Lakers' Morris may not be on Disney campus

Sam Amico

The Los Angeles Lakers have been in Orlando for a week but reports suggest forward Markieff Morris isn't with them -- or in the bubble at all.

While this could be nothing more than a baseless Internet rumor, the truth is the Lakers could really use Morris once the games begin. He started the season with the Detroit Pistons, but was signed by the Lakers shortly before the season went on hiatus.

So how did the talk of a Morris absence come into play?

Well, it started with some comprehensive detective work from Harrison Faigan of Silver Screen & Roll -- who noticed that Morris was the lone Lakers player not seen in any videos or photos from the NBA bubble.

Suspicions were also raised Saturday, when Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he couldn't disclose if the roster was intact.

“[We’re] not going to disclose the number of guys and whether or not we have our full staff at this time,” Vogel said. “We’re going to continue to honor the testing protocols and just not disclose that.”But let's face it, no team with a full roster denies having a full roster. So the Lakers don't have a full roster. What we don't know is who's missing. But it seemingly is coming to light."

Morris appeared in eight games with the Lakers, primarily backing up LeBron James and averaging 4.8 points. He gives the Lakers more flexibility and another veteran player to help at playoff time.

“Me, personally, I’m just trying to be the X-Factor that we need,” Morris said shortly after signing. “Whatever’s needed out of me, I want to come in and provide. That’s just where it’s at. However, they use me is how they use me.”

The Lakers open the NBA season's return July 30 vs. the rival Clippers. 

