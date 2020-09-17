SI.com
AllCavs
Raptors president Ujiri hasn't talked contract extension with team

Sam Amico

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has yet to discuss a contract extension with the team, he told reporters.

Ujiri's deal expires at the end of next season. He said he won't be discussing any negotiations or his contract status in general.

But as relayed by Aaron Rose of SI.com, Ujiri is expected to get an extension at some point, and perhaps soon.

Ujiri added his priority since the end of the season was to take care of the Raptors' leadership team, including coach Nick Nurse, who signed an extension last week.

Ujiri added that the Raptors are nearing a contract extension with general manager Bobby Webster as well.

Ujiri, 50, was named NBA Executive of the Year with the Denver Nuggets in 2013, just before signing a five-year deal to run the Raptors.

