Bucks two-way guard Mason heads All-G League teams

Wisconsin Heard point guard Frank Mason III was named G League MVP and leads the All-G League Team, announced by the league Friday.

The league also announced the All-Rookie and All-Defensive teams. The G League season was officially suspended June 4 because of the coronavirus.

Mason, 26, was originally selected by the Sacramento Kings in the second round (No. 34 overall) of the 2017 draft. He was waived by the Kings in July 2019, signing a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks a few weeks later.

He averaged 26.4 points, 5.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game with the Herd, the Bucks' affiliate.

Mason did appear in six games this season with the Bucks. Before that, he averaged 6.8 points and 2.6 assists over his two seasons with the Kings (90 total games).

Maine Red Claws guard Tremont Waters was selected as G League Rookie of the Year, and Delaware Blue Coats center Christ Koumadje as Defensive Player of the Year.

Below are all the G League award winners:

2019-20 All-G League Teams

FIRST TEAM

Jaylen Adams – Wisconsin Herd

Jarrell Brantley – Salt Lake City Stars^

Devontae Cacok – South Bay Lakers*^

Frank Mason III – Wisconsin Herd^ (MVP)

Jarrod Uthoff – Memphis Hustle*

SECOND TEAM

Donta Hall – Grand Rapids Drive*#

BJ Johnson – Lakeland Magic*^

Josh Magette – Lakeland Magic^

Johnathan Motley – Agua Caliente Clippers^

Tremont Waters – Maine Red Claws^

THIRD TEAM

Justin Anderson – Long Island Nets*

Dusty Hannahs – Memphis Hustle*

Jemerrio Jones – Wisconsin Herd

Vic Law – Lakeland Magic*^

Marial Shayok – Delaware Blue Coats^

2019 G League All-Rookie Team

Jarrell Brantley – Salt Lake City Stars^

Devontae Cacok – South Bay Lakers*^

Donta Hall – Grand Rapids Drive*#

Marial Shayok – Delaware Blue Coats^

Tremont Waters – Maine Red Claws^

2019 G League All-Defensive Team

Tacko Fall – Maine Red Claws^

Trae-Deon Hollins – Grand Rapids Drive

Christ Koumadje – Delaware Blue Coats

Sir’Dominic Pointer – Canton Charge*#

Kenny Wooten – Westchester Knicks*^

*Earned NBA Call-Up this season

^NBA Two-Way Player

#NBA Assignee