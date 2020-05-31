AllCavs
Dellavedova: Tough not knowing if Cavaliers will finish season

Sam Amico

Matthew Dellavedova hears the talk about the NBA season, how it's expected to resume and how non-playoff contenders such as the Cleveland Cavaliers may not be invited if it does.

After all, the Cavs were 19-46 when the league went on hiatus March 11. Their record is better that of the Golden State Warriors ... but no one else.

"We're not in the playoff picture, so even if the league does announce it's coming back, we still don't know if we're going to be included, which is tough" Dellavedova said in an Instagram interview.

If the NBA season resume, it's expected to take in the neighboorhood of 20-24 teams. The league is reportedly targeting July 31 as a return.

No matter the scenario, the Cavaliers aren't likely to be a part of it. Instead, they may not play another home game until late December or early January, when the 2020-21 season is expected to tip off.

And who knows if fan favorite Dellavedova will even be a part of things then? He is an unrestricted free agent. The Cavs aren't against bringing him back, but the odds seem unlikely.

After spending the early parts of his career acting as a one-man wrecking crew, the 6-foot-2 guard seems to be paying for it today. He still runs the offense very well as a veteran backup to Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. He has always be a team-first guy and an extension of the coach on the court.

He made his name off of grit and grind, and is one of one just three remaining Cavs from the 2016 championship team (Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love are the others). 

But a simple eye test will tell you Delly's banged-up body just can't do the things it used to do. Forget the Cavs, Dellavedova may have a hard time latching on to any NBA team next season, especially given what is sure to be a decrease in the salary cap.

Finishing his pro career in his native Australia is something he may have to consider.

Still, all of that can be revisited at a later date. Right now, Dellavedova is just focused on the here and now, and how the coronovirus pandemic will impact the Cavs and league overall.

"They've been following very closely what's happening in the German soccer league, what's going to happen in the NRL, the AFL and different leagues around the world," Dellavedova, 29, said of the NBA, via Wide World of Sports.

"They're going to have a really good plan in place. And the longer it goes, the more information they're going to have to make a decision.

"I think the NBA is looking at all the testing options. They've been talking about doing daily testing.

"If there's a way to get the season back and keep everyone safe and healthy, they're going to explore every possible option. I know a few people were suggesting we should play the rest of the season in Australia but I think everyone will be happy if it's Florida or Vegas."

