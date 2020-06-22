Grizzlies to retain veteran forward Tolliver

The Memphis Grizzlies have reached agreement on a deal with forward Anthony Tollver to keep him with the team for the resumption of the season, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

The team later confirmed the news.

Tolliver, 35, signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on March 2, a little more than a week before the league went on hiatus. He appeared in five games with Memphis, averaging 5.4 points.

The NBA is scheduled to resume the season with 22 teams in Orlando at the end of July. The Grizzlies currently hold the eighth seed.