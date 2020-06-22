AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Grizzlies to retain veteran forward Tolliver

Sam Amico

The Memphis Grizzlies have reached agreement on a deal with forward Anthony Tollver to keep him with the team for the resumption of the season, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

The team later confirmed the news.

Tolliver, 35, signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on March 2, a little more than a week before the league went on hiatus. He appeared in five games with Memphis, averaging 5.4 points.

The NBA is scheduled to resume the season with 22 teams in Orlando at the end of July. The Grizzlies currently hold the eighth seed.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Remembering Len Bias: The greatest NBA player who never was

Former Maryland great was ready to take his game to the defending champion Boston Celtics ... then tragedy struck.

Sam Amico

by

Tonka1968

Israeli club fined after ex-NBA center Stoudemire breaks quarantine

Veteran free agent big man accused of breaking Winner League quarantine on two occasions.

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard Jenkins agrees to deal with Olympiacos

Veteran free agent has spent time with Warriors and 76ers, as well playing professionally overseas.

Sam Amico

Free agent big man Poythress under consideration in Greece

Former Kentucky standout has spent time with Pacers, 76ers and Hawks, as well as in G League.

Sam Amico

NBA lays off multitude of behind-the-scenes employees

Events staff, ticketing and business personnel among those affected

Sam Amico

Amico: Knicks, kings of messing up, must get coaching hire right

New president Leon Rose latest to try to rescue New York from pro basketball's ashes.

Sam Amico

Spurs assistant Hardy to interview for Knicks coaching gig

List of candidates continues to grow as New York aims to return to relevancy.

Sam Amico

Former Tennessee standout Punter signs with Olimpia Milano

Shooting guard becomes third American player to sign with Italian club this offseason.

Sam Amico

Pistons name Thunder's Weaver new general manager

Longtime Oklahoma City front-office man has been with Utah Jazz and Syracuse as well.

Sam Amico

Delany latest name to surface in Knicks' search for coach

Orlando Magic assistant among those expected to interview for vacancy in New York.

Sam Amico