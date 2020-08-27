SI.com
AllCavs
Jordan, Silver to meet with players to discuss return of postseason

Sam Amico

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and NBA commissioner Adam Silver will meet with two players from each of the playoff teams Thursday to discuss the return of the playoffs, according to Vincent Goodwill of yahoo Sports.

Along with Jordan, Silver and the players, union executive director Michele Roberts and owners of the 13 playoff teams will attend the meeting, Goodwill added.

The meeting, per Goodwill, will be held to discuss when the games will begin again. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that action is likely to begin again Saturday.

As Goodwill noted, the meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. EST, with the players meeting separately an hour prior to that, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN. 

Jordan serves as the chair of the labor relations committee. A recently released miniseries on his playing career with the Chicago Bulls, "The Last Dance," was the most-watched documentary in ESPN history.

The NBA released a statement Thursday saying that it was hopeful of resuming play Friday or Saturday, but that nothing had yet been determined.

Six teams boycotted the season Wednesday in a protest of social and racial injustice, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks.

After an emotional meeting Wednesday evening, and a reportedly much calmer one Thursday morning, the players decided to resume the playoffs.

The NBA Board of Governors also held a separate meeting Thursday.

Playoff games boycotted Wednesday were all Game 5s in the first round -- the Bucks vs. the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference, and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, and Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder in the West.

