Jordan's Agent: I Think He'd Average 50-60 A Game In Today's NBA

How would Michael Jordan's game translate to the present-day style of play in the NBA?

Veteran NBA agent David Falk, best known for representing Jordan during his spectacular NBA career, believes the sky would be the only limit for the man known as "Air Jordan."

Appearing on NBC Sports Washington's "The Junkies" show on 106.7 FM, Falk was a guest to discuss "The Last Dance," ESPN's 10-part documentary series which features Jordan, along with former Chicago Bulls tag-team partner Scottie Pippen and others.

And Falk didn't hold back (H/T Chase Hughes, NBC Sports Washington).

"With virtually zero defense, no hand-checking, I think if Jordan played today -- if he was in his prime in today's rules, I think he'd average between 50 and 60 (points) a game," he said. "I think he'd shoot 75 percent from the floor.

"If you couldn't hand-check him, he would be completely unstoppable."

The only player in NBA history to average 50 or more points in a game for a season is the late Wilt Chamberlain in 1961-62. That season, Chamberlain averaged 50.4 points for the Philadelphia Warriors. Chamberlain holds 72 NBA records, 68 by himself, including averaging 22.9 rebounds for his career, hauling down 55 rebounds in a single game (against Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics), scoring 65 or more points 15 times and 50 or more points 118 times.

Falk doubled down, believing "The Last Dance" has only cemented his beliefs on Jordan, who averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists, leading the Bulls to six NBA championships.

"Now that I watch [the documentary], I realize that, unless you're legally blind, you can't possibly think that there's another player who ever played the game that's remotely in the league that he's in," Falk said.

"Nobody."

On the subject of Pippen, Falk didn't pull any punches, referencing some of Pippen's recent assertions about LeBron James being a better player than Jordan.

"Pippen has a certain level of jealousy towards Michael," Falk said. "He has said recently many times he thinks LeBron's a better player.

"Now, if you're Scottie Pippen, and Michael Jordan made your career, completely made your career; even if you think that, keep it to yourself."

Falk went on to question Pippen's heart.

"Scottie's problem, as the documentary points out in so many different places after the episodes you've seen, is that he wasn't a great competitor," he said. "There were times for silly reasons. The migraine... you think that Michael Jordan [would sit out] unless he had his leg amputated?"

Falk reinforced his opinion by referencing Jordan's "Flu Game" -- Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. With the series tied 2-2, Jordan was visibly weakened. His personal trainer, Tim Grover, would later reveal it was food poisoning, not the flu, which plagued Jordan. Still, he played 44 minutes and posted 38 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 1 block, including a 3-pointer with less than a minute left that gave the Bulls a lead they did not relinquish.

"Scottie didn't play part of that game because he had a headache," Falk said.

As for the debate by many -- including Pippen -- comparing James to Jordan, Falk's hope is "The Last Dance" brings such comparisons to an end, though he admits it probably will not.

"I hope personally -- and I'm sure it won't -- that the doc ends all talk about like, 'is Jordan competitive with LeBron?'

"He's in a different league. If you don't see that with your eyes, maybe the doctor's office can help because you should have an eye test."

