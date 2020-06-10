AllCavs
Graham: Jordan talks leadership with Hornets after 'The Last Dance'

Sam Amico

Michael Jordan wanted the Charlotte Hornets to take something away from "The Last Dance" documentary that had more to do with just him being a great player.

According to Hornets point guard Devonte' Graham, Jordan hopes it taught the team something about leadership and working in a team environment.

"How you have to be comfortable calling your teammates out. That's going to make you guys even better, you bond better, your team stronger," Graham said Jordan told the Hornets on a Zoom call, via Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

The wildly popular 10-part series was based on Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. They won six championships in that decade and the documentary highlighted Jordan's leadership style based on directness and a strong desire to win, over and over again.

"In order to get to the top, you have to hurt some feelings along the way," Jordan was once quoted as saying.

Today, Jordan is majority owner of the Hornets -- a position he has held since March 2010.

The Hornets are among the eight teams that were not invited to complete the NBA season that is scheduled to tip off at the end of July at Walt Disney World near Orlando.

They were 23-42 at the hiatus, making them the team with the best record not receive an invite.

Graham suggested Jordan's talk with the team is about getting them to take the next step toward the playoffs. One way to do that, Jordan told the Hornets, is to focus on being leaders when on the court.

"(It's) more of a respect level instead of not saying anything and letting guys mess up over and over and over," Graham said, paraphrasing Jordan's message to the team.

Graham is 6-foot-1 and in his second season. He showed marked improvement, with averages of 18.2 points and 7.5 assists while playing behind and alongside Terry Rozier in the backcourt.

