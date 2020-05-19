Rookie Jordan tortured Cavs from start, but Cavs had some laughs, too

One game. That's all it took for Michael Jordan to show the Cleveland Cavaliers he was likely to make them miserable for forever.

Most Cavs fans remember Jordan from The Shot, when Jordan and the Chicago Bulls pulled off a miracle in the deciding Game 5 at the old Richfield Coliseum.

Others may know him from his 69-point eruption against the Cavs less than a year later (a regular-season game won by the Bulls in overtime), also at the Coliseum.

But when it comes to Jordan vs. the Cavs, it all started on Dec. 27, 1984 at Chicago Stadium.

Jordan was a rookie, facing the Cavs for the first time. This was a few years before the Cavs of Brad Daugherty, Mark Price, Larry Nance and coach Lenny Wilkens.

Instead, Jordan's victims went by the names of World B. Free, "Dinner Bell" Mel Turpin and Phil Hubbard. They were led by a fiery coach by the name of George Karl.

Some of you may know Karl. He later went on to coach the Seattle SuperSonics -- and earned, uh, recognition during "The Last Dance," the popular documentary on Jordan and the Bulls that just concluded its run.

Shortly after facing Michael Jordan for the first time, World B. Free and the Cavs made something of their season.

In 1996, Karl led the Sonics to the Finals. They faced the Bulls. As the story goes, Karl snubbed Jordan at a Seattle restaurant the night before a game. Jordan used it as fuel. The Bulls won in six games to capture their fourth title.

But in 1984, Jordan probably only knew Karl was a fellow product of North Carolina -- and that was it.

Jordan was looked at as little more than a showman during the early part of his rookie year. He could put points on the board and entertain. No one knew if he would be a champion.

Entering the night, the Cavs were really bad (more on that in a minute). The Bulls weren't much better. This game wasn't on the radar of most sports fans.

Things may have been different the next morning.

That's because Jordan went off -- to the tune of 45 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and three steals in a 112-108 Bulls victory.

For the poor Cavs, yes, it was just the start of Jordan tormenting them.

The Cavs really battled on the road ... against the Bulls ... and lost. Sound familiar? For anyone who watched the Cavs during the Jordan era, it sure does.

But hey, all was not lost. This despite the fact the Cavs dropped to 6-21 after the loss.

In fact, the Cavs started the season 2-19. That was only one win more than the expansion team had after 21 games in 1970-71. Karl and Free had been feuding, and Free even came off the bench against the Bulls (finishing with a team-high 30 points regardless).

Overall, the Cavs were in a bad place.

Then all of a sudden, things started to click. Veterans such as Free, Hubbard, Lonnie Shelton, John Bagley and Mark West came together. Karl and Free mended fences. The Cavs went 34-27 after their horrid beginning to finish 36-46 and sneak into the playoffs.

A DIFFERENT LEAGUE

Keep in mind, this was long before the modern NBA, where general managers cover their butts by screaming "it's a process" every time they fail to put together a competitive roster.

Losing wasn't as widely accepted back then as it is today. Reaching the playoffs was considered a successful season. Not qualifying was an embarrassment.

Yeah, that's a far cry from today's game -- as finishing around .500 and the No. 8 playoff seed generally results in ridicule. Back then, though, it was a source of pride.

Those Cavs didn't stop there. For their efforts, they faced Larry Bird and the defending world champion Boston Celtics in the first round. It was a best-of-five format and every game basically went down to the wire.

Yes, the Cavs lost, 3 games to 1. But the final score of the series ended up tied, with each team totaling 449 points in the four games combined.

So after having every reason to mail it in, those Cavs gave their fans a season full of fun. Oftentimes, that's the next best thing to winning a championship.

And as usual, all they had to do was get away from Michael Jordan for it to happen.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.