Documentary On Jordan, Bulls Still Scheduled For June Release

Despite some rumors to the contrary, the much-discussed documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls is not expected to be televised earlier than its scheduled release.

ESPN has planned The Last Dance, a 10-part series on the Bulls' 1997-98 season, for release in June. According to the network, there are no intentions to move it up to help fill the gap in programming, as the coronavirus has shut down sports.

"Overall, any original content project that we can conceivably move up, we are obviously considering that, including films," said ESPN executive VP of programming Burke Magnus. "I know people have asked about The Last Dance and the reality is that the production of that film has not yet been completed.

"So we are limited there at the moment. Obviously, you can't air it until its done."

The documentary will give an in-depth look at Jordan's final season with the Bulls in 1997-98.

Magnus added that ESPN is determined to fill time by potentially re-airing sports events.

"We are working with the leagues themselves to free up the possibility to show encore presentations and discussing how we can present them," he said. "In some instances, we aren’t even the original rightsholder, which is the case for the men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, for example.

"Event programming will continue to be supplemented by ESPN live studio and news programming, plus original shows and films."

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.