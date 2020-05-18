Jordan's first NBA "home" game took place in high school gym

Imagine going back to high school as a professional athlete. And not just any athlete -- but the legend that later became known as Michael Jordan.

But it's true.

As Chuck Garfien of NBC Sports Chicago reported, Jordan's first "home" game as a member of the Chicago Bulls came in a high school gym -- 23 miles away from the Bulls' actual arena, at Washington High School in East Chicago.

It was the Bulls' first preseason game with Jordan as a member of the organization. It came against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 9, 1984.

“Looking back, it’s hard to believe that that’s how it all transpired,” said Tim Hallam, the Bulls' senior director of public and media relations. “Back then, we did play preseason games in high school gyms, as did a lot of other teams. It was a way to get your team out in the community and let other people see the game that may not have ever seen a Bulls game.”

Added WBEZ-Radio news reporter Michael Puente, then a sophomore at Washington High: "We were very excited. I mean, to have Michael Jordan playing at your high school gym? He was coming off the Olympics. Everybody was crazy about it. It’s near the top as one of the biggest events that ever occurred in the city of East Chicago."

The Bulls ended up winning, 100-87. Jordan scored a game-high 22 points. Jordan had been drafted with the No. 3 overall pick earlier that summer -- and this particular game was a sign of things to come.

And to think it all took place in the type of gym in which the NBA wouldn't dare think of holding any sort of game today.

“There was a quote that I said about Jordan that season,” former Bulls forward Sidney Green told Garfien about Jordan. “I said, ‘He’s the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help us God.’”

For a video discussion and highlights of Jordan's first preseason "home" game in a Bulls uniform, click the link above the photo.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.