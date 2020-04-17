AllCavs
First episode of Jordan documentary features hope, and hostility

Sam Amico

The first episode of ESPN's "The Last Dance" features a young Michael Jordan with big dreams. 

“I just want the franchise and the Chicago Bulls to be respected as a team like the Lakers or the 76ers or the Boston Celtics,” Jordan says as a rookie in 1983. “It’s very hard for something like that to happen. But it’s not impossible.”

The 10-part documentary on the dynasty Bulls' final season together, 1997-98, but has lots of footage centered on Jordan's early years -- including his NCAA championship-winning shot as a freshman at North Carolina.

But it's not all rainbows and unicorns.

Jordan openly mocks then-Bulls general manager Jerry Krause multiple times in the series premiere. It was something Jordan did frequently, as documented in Sam Smith's fantastic book, "The Jordan Rules," many years ago.

Jordan took exception to the fact that Krause often seemed to take credit for the Bulls' success, particularly the former GM's line that "organizations win championships."

There is also footage of Krause telling reporters that 1997-98 would be Phil Jackson's final as coach -- despite the five previous championships. 

"This will be Phil’s last year as the coach of the Bulls,” Krause says. “At the conclusion of the year, we’ll look towards the future."

This documentary, though, is a look at the past, something fans of even today's NBA will enjoy. After all, Jordan and this band of Bulls really helped create it.

The first episode airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

