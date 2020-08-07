European pro and ex-Florida State center Ojo dies of heart attack at 27

Former Florida State center Michael Ojo died of a heart attack while training in Belgrade, Serbia, the team announced. He was 27.

Ojo was 7-foot-1 and was working out at Serbian club Partizan's facility when he collapsed. He had spent this past season with Crvena zvezda, also of Serbia.

Ojo was with Florida State from 2012-17, then went undrafted by the NBA. Nike reportedly invested in a machine worth $15,000 to make a basketball shoe for Ojo, who wore a size 21.

He was born Jan. 5, 1993 in Lagos, Nigeria.