NBPA director Roberts: Next season unlikely to start in December

NBA Players Association executive director Michele Roberts indicated she is skeptical the 2020-21 season will start before January, despite reports indicating the league told team owners it is targeting Christmas Day.

"I do think we’ll have a season, but I don’t think it will begin in December," Roberts told David Gelles of the New York Times. "Some bubble-like environment may be necessary. I suspect that we will have a hybrid environment, maybe with division bubbles that last for a certain number of months, and then we stop. But the concept of putting our players in a bubble for an entire season is unrealistic. "

Along with holding a draft and free agency period, the league and union will likely need to do some collective bargaining before next season. With no fans in attendance after March, the league has lost around 40 percent of its revenue, NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently estimated.

"There will be a revenue drop," Roberts told Gelles. "I do see a possibility of there being some reopening of some arenas. But if we’re lucky we will see 25 percent of the revenue that ordinarily comes through gate receipts, etc. That’s optimistic. Hopefully we can soften the blow, but I don’t see us packing arenas."

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Board of Governors were informed Wednesday that the 2020-21 season won't tip off before Dec. 25, and even that potential start date "remains fluid."

Meanwhile, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the NBA is now targeting Nov. 18 as the date of the annual draft, something Charania confirmed a day later. The draft was originally scheduled for Oct. 16.

A start date for the opening of free agency has yet to be determined, though it typically takes place a few days after the draft.

Along with Christmas Day, the NBA reportedly is considering Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 18) as a potential tip-off to the 2020-21 season. There has also been talk of a March-October schedule.