Former Cavs, Lakers coach Brown to interview for Knicks job

Former Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers coach Mike Brown is among those who will interview for the New York Knicks coaching job, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Brown, 50, currently serves as associated head coach with Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors, a position Brown has held since 2016.

He joins a growing list of Knicks coaching candidates, which reportedly also includes the likes of Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson and current interim man Mike Miller.

Others expected to interview: Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka, Orlando Magic assistant Pat Delany and San Antonio Spurs assistant Will Hardy.

Brown guided the LeBron James-led Cavs to the first Finals appearance in franchise history in 2007. He coached Cleveland from 2005-10, reaching at least the Eastern Conference semifinals each time.

He has compiled a 347-216 record overall, including a 33-49 mark in a one-season return to Cleveland that ended in 2014.

Brown coached the Lakers during 2011-12, then was fired five games into the next season.

The Knicks were not among the 22 teams invited to resume the NBA season in Orlando at the end of July. They are operating under a new basketball management team, headed by former CAA agent Leon Rose.

New York is expected to wrap up its coaching search by the end of next month.