Former Cavs coach Brown may be in running for 76ers job

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Mike Brown may be among the candidates for the Philadelphia 76ers vacancy, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

A source indicated to Pompey that "communications are happening" about Brown becoming a potential replacement for Brett Brown, fired by the 76ers on Monday.

Brown currently serves as associate head coach with Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors, a position Brown has held since 2016.

Interestingly, Brown could also be in the mix for the Brooklyn Nets vacancy, Pompey relayed. Brown and Nets forward Kevin Durant have a solid relationship from their time together with the Warriors.

As for the 76ers, Brown has a reputation as a strong defensive tactician and someone who institutes a disciplined offense. Both are traits general manager Elton Brand would likely find appealing, as Brand aims to get the franchise to take the next steps behind All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Prior to joining the Warriors, Brown served two stints with the Cavaliers (2005-10 and 2013-14). He coached the Cavs to a Finals appearance in 2007, during LeBron James' first run with the franchise.

Brown also coached the Los Angeles Lakers during the lockout-shortened season of 2011-12. But he lasted just five games of the next season, after his attempt to install a version of the Princeton offense fell flat.

He has compiled a 347-216 record over eight seasons.

Another former Cavs coach, Tyronn Lue, has also been linked to the 76ers, as have Villanova's Jay Wright and former Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger.