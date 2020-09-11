SI.com
Bucks coach Budenholzer's job safe for 2020-21 season

Sam Amico

While the Milwaukee Bucks are likely to experience some roster tweaks, coach Mike Budenholzer apparently doesn't need to worry.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Budenholzer's job is safe.

The Bucks failed to reach the Finals for the second straight year, despite finishing with the NBA's best regular-season record each time.

Obviously, that's not a trend Bucks GM Jon Horst and upper management (or coaches and players) want to keep alive.

"This much is certain, though: Across the Bucks‘ leadership group, there’s an understanding everyone must learn from this season and be better," Charania reported. "They need to continue building a winning mentality, stocking the roster with key decision-makers."

That's especially the case since star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is eligible to become a free agent at the end of next season. He's also eligible to receive a super-max contract extension -- which the Bucks supposedly intend to offer the very minute free agency begins.

Along with that, the Bucks are expected to explore several trades. Oklahoma City point guard Chris Paul is reportedly on their radar (as well as that of several other teams). Their own guard, Eric Bledsoe, could be someone who is eventually moved.

For the Bucks, the rumors really are just beginning, and there are plenty of them. But at least Budenholzer likely won't have to hear his name mentioned.

