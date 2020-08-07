Former Cavs pick Macvan joins Partizan as advisor after retiring

Serbian forward and former Cleveland Cavaliers second-round draft pick Milan Macvan has retired and will join Serbian club Partizan as an advisor to the team president.

Macvan was selected by the Cavs with the 54th overall pick in 2011. There was talk he would join the Cavs in 2014, when they hired David Blatt as head coach. Macvan had previously played for Blatt with Israeli power Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Instead, Macvan spent his entire career overseas, including stints in Turkey, Italy, Germany and most recently, Japan.

The Serbian native also played for Partizan.

“I am very glad to be back with Partizan, this time under a new position,” Macvan said in a statement. “I would like to thank the club for the trust and the chance to start effectively immediately after the end of my playing career.”

Macvan, 30, is 6-foot-9 and played primarily power forward. He said in June knee issues forced him to walk away from the game.

"My heart would play basketball forever but unfortunately my knees can’t take any more," he said. "Basketball has given me everything and I have given my whole self to basketball."