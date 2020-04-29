Miller Agrees That Jordan Indeed Kept Thomas Off Dream Team

Longtime Indiana Pacers sharpshooter and current TNT analyst Reggie Miller agreed with the idea that Michael Jordan made sure Isiah Thomas was not a member of the Dream Team.

Miller was speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, and referring to the new documentary, "The Last Dance," which recently highlighted the rivalry between Jordan's Chicago Bulls and Thomas' Detroit Pistons in the 1980s and early '90s.

"You could see the raw emotions on MJ's face when talking about Isiah, and the Bad Boys and those Pistons," Miller told Patrick.

The Dream Team, of course, is the nickname for the 1992 U.S. Olympic team that featured NBA players for the first time. Along with Jordan, it featured other greats such as Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Thomas was left off.

Thomas won two titles as the leader of the Pistons, who frequently made a point of being extra physical with Jordan. Thomas was also said to have been jealous of Jordan's notoriety at the time, and believed to be the main the culprit of a supposed "freeze out" of Jordan in an All-Star game.

Listen to Miller's full interview on the Dan Patrick Show below.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.